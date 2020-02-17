Fraser Coast cricket Bushrangers Blue bail up Tinana on a wet pitch

The Fraser Coast Cricket competition will be hitting off in Maryborough and Hervey Bay this week.

CRICKET: It was a top of the table clash between Bushrangers Blue and Tinana in round five of the Fraser Coast Cricket competition.

Bushrangers Blue won the toss and had no hesitation in putting Tinana in to bat on a wet wicket.

Tinana struggled to score runs and were all out for 128 (37.5). Cody Goldenstein was top scorer with 45.

Bushrangers Blue captain Jesse Riley said the three spinners bowled well to restrict runs and take wickets.

“The three spinners really helped to set up the win,’’ Riley said.

“We won the toss and put Tinana in to bat on a rain-affected pitch.

“Normally you would bat first if you won the toss but this time we wanted to let the pitch dry out a bit before we went to bat on it.”

Bushrangers Blue bowler Mankul Singh took 2/22 (8), Nicolas Kelsey 2/17 (8) and Jacob Kelsey 4/38 (8).

It was the Bushrangers Blue’s turn to bat and Riley and Kelsey got the team off to a good start.

Riley hit 29 (34) and Kelsey 39 (33).

But a middle order collapse when Bushrangers Blue lost 5/30 gave Tinana a chance to win the game.

Isaac Kelsey 13 (18) and Lachlan Smith 17 (26) steadied the batting to steer the Bushrangers Blues to victory after 26.4 overs.

The best bowlers for Tinana were Matthew Neilsen with 2/24 (7) and Paul Frederiksen 2/23 (5).

In the other game of the round, Cavnish 4/208 (39.4) defeated Brothers Shamrock 4/204 (40).

Cavnish’s best batsmen were Les Raveneau 70 (60), Daniel Ovington 34 (60) and Le De Bomford 33 (23).

Brothers Shamrocks’ best were Zach Brunton 57 (53), Brendan Austin 51 (82) and Tim Ehrich 46 (50).

Cavnish’s best bowlers were Daniel Ovington 2/39 (8) and Scott Hammond 1/31 (8).

Brothers Shamrocks’ best bowlers were Len Nolen 2/32 (8) and James Hoffman 1/42 (7).

The games between Past Grammars and Cavaliers and Australs and Bushrangers Gold were drawn after they were abandoned due to rain.

LADDER AFTER ROUND 5: Bushrangers Blue 45.59, Tinana 36.40, Past Grammars 31.79, Bushrangers Gold 30.54, Cavaliers 24.73, Cavnish 23.17, Australs 21.83, Brothers Shamrocks 15.64. Source: mycricket.cricket.com.au

ROUND 6 DRAW: Feb. 22, 12.30pm – Past Grammars vs. Tinana, Newtown Oval (Oval 1). Australs vs. Bushrangers Blue, Newtown Oval (Oval 2). Bushrangers Gold vs. Brothers Shamrocks, Keith Dunne Oval. Cavaliers vs. Cavnish, Allan Embry Oval.