Fraser Coast cricket juniors grand final victory

CRICKET: A solid knock of more than a run a ball effort by Cruz Baker helped set up Fraser Coast’s under-14 grand final victory in the T20 Wide Bay Competition.

Fraser Coast won the toss and batted first against South Burnett with Baker to open with Ryan Buckingham who himself hit 11 runs off 28 balls.

Baker proceeded to dominate the South Burnett bowlers to belt 87 runs off 70 balls including nine 4s and one 6.

Fraser Coast walked off the Jack Ison Oval at Gympie with 2/150 of the allotted 20 overs.

It was the visiting team’s bowlers and fielders turn to tighten the screws on South Burnett batsmen and restrict any run flow.

The Fraser Coast bowlers Finlay Ignatenko took 1/6 off two overs and Tom Geldard with 1/9 off 1.5 overs and helped to restrict South Burnett to 3/62 off 20 overs.

Fraser Coast U14 coach Troy Ignatenko said it was a great team effort by all the players to win the final.

“There was some good fielding and tight bowling to restrict South Burnett and put pressure on them,” Ignatenko said.

“It was a good win for the Fraser Coast and a strong performance and it show there are some good quality junior cricketers coming through.

“This has taken about three seasons of hard work to get the players to this level and it is paying off with victories like this one.”