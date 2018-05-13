Fraser Coast criminals now being tracked with GPS devices

CRIMINALS on the Fraser Coast are now being fitted with GPS devices to allow authorities to keep a round-the-clock eye on their movements.

Four parolees living in the region are currently court-ordered to wear the electronic monitoring devices around their ankles.

A spokesman from the Department of Corrective Services told the Chronicle the ankle monitors helped parole staff track convicted criminals to ensure they are abiding by curfews and not travelling to certain locations.

The spokesman did not reveal the type of crimes the offenders had committed.

"The decision to apply electronic monitoring to a parolee is determined on a case-by-case basis," he said.

"Many factors are considered when determining a GPS condition for parolees, such as offence particulars, location, order conditions, curfews and residential requirements."

The device is wrapped around the ankle and is waterproof to allow the offender to shower and swim without needing to take it off.

In 2017, Queensland Corrective Services revealed plans to buy 510 devices, with the monitoring program projected to cost taxpayers $35 million over six years to run.

It came after the State Government accepted recommendations from a review into Queensland's parole system.

The recommendation was to give the parole board discretion to fit GPS tracking devices to high-risk parolees.

The previous system allowed only those convicted of sexual offences to be tracked.

The decision to assign a person with a bracelet can be made by the Parole Board Queensland or QCS.

"It does not stand alone and it is not a substitution for case management," the spokesman reinforced.

"GPS helps the case managers work with each offender to reduce their risk to the community."