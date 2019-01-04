Fraser Coast crocodile sighting statistics revealed

CROCS ON THE MOVE: At least 10 crocodiles were reported locally last year. This croc was captured at Mungar in 2013.

CROCS ON THE MOVE: At least 10 crocodiles were reported locally last year. This croc was captured at Mungar in 2013. Boni Holmes

AT LEAST 10 crocodile sighting reports were logged with the environment department in Wide Bay waters last year.

Waters around Boonooroo and Fraser Island were among the reported hot spots.

These statistics were revealed in the annual Croc Watch report under the State Government's Queensland Crocodile Management Plan.

One report resulted in warning signs being installed on the western side of Fraser Island.

In every case however, rangers were unable to find a crocodile at the location.

March was the most frequent month for alleged crocodile sightings, with four reports - one from Scarness Beach (which was later suspected to be a dugong), another at Tin Can Bay and two at Little Tuan Creek in Boonooroo.

In the Mary River, which is known to be home to saltwater crocodiles, department rangers undertook a spotlight assessment by boat last November with no crocodiles, or signs of crocodiles observed.

Two 'problem' crocodiles were repeatedly spotted in the Mary River in 2013 and 2014 and later captured and relocated by wildlife officers.

Despite this, the Fraser Coast is still listed as an "Atypical habitat zone”, meaning the Department of Environment and Science identifies the risk of human-crocodile interaction as low.

Last year, News Corp revealed turf wars between crocodiles in the far north was forcing saltwater crocodiles into southern waterways, resulting in more frequent encounters in the waters much further south than the accepted crocodile border at Gladstone's Boyne River.

Controversial North Queensland MP Bob Katter even proposed shooting safaris in the north as method of bringing down crocodile numbers while simultaneously boosting tourism.

A cull in any form was dismissed by the State Government.

The Croc Watch website states the department records and investigates all Queensland crocodile reports made by the public and, if the department determines a crocodile poses an unacceptable risk it is "targeted for removal from the wild and taken to a zoo or crocodile farm or, in some cases, humanely euthanased”.

Reported sightings

February 14 - West coast of Fraser Island.

March 12 - Little Tuan Creek, Boonooroo.

March 19 - Little Tuan Creek, Boonooroo.

March 21 - Scarness, Hervey Bay.

March 22 - The Esplanade, Tin Can Bay.

July 11 - Fraser Island.

July 12 - Hervey Bay Marina.

September 2 - Sandy Hook area of Burnett River, Bundaberg.

November 6 - Mary River, Maryborough.

November 8 - Inskip Point, Rainbow Beach.

Crocodile sightings can be reported to 1300 130 372.