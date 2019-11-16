Fraser Coast Cycling club ride for Gus

Fraser Coast Cycling Club to hold a 'Ride for Gus' for club member Trevor (Gus) Geysing .

CYCLING: The Fraser Coast Cycling Club are living proof that sport can be so much more than a bit of exercise and competition.

It is about the members and their contribution to make the club what it is.

On Sunday the club are conducting a special ride to encourage and support a lifetime member – Trevor (Gus) Geysing.

Gus was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease a number of years ago and is at the moment going through difficult times.

Gus has a long and prestigious history with the club establishing prominence on the track and long-distance road events.

Club president, Steve Case summed up Gus and his contribution to their club below.

“Gus is the type of man who helped and assisted anyone who had a passion for cycling over many, many years.

He was the background man of the club, doing all those jobs that just had to be done.

He never expected praise or encouragement in return – he just did the jobs that needed doing.

On the road, he would give up his position in order to help a younger or less experienced rider. I can personally testify of this fact.

Gus was also a fierce competitor winning many high-profile races.

You could not meet a nicer guy; a bloke who would give selflessly in order to help others.” he said.

The club will dedicate their proceeds and any donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation in order to financially assist this cause and importantly, support Gus.

The day will commence at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct at 6.45am with a social (non licenced) ride around the track for 15 minutes.

The club are encouraging as many riders as possible to participate (young or old).

It is not a race – just a safe ride to recognise Gus’ contributions to our club for the past 50+ years.

At the conclusion of the race the club will make a presentation of a cheque from the club to Gus or representative to be forwarded to the Parkinson’s Association.

Normal club racing will resume from 7:15am – licenced racing commences as normal.

The club will have a donation bucket for those who may wish to make a contribution.