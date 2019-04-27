Fraser Coast day care centre celebrating 40 years of service

BIG DAY: Co-ordinator Cheryl Mudge and administrator Tina Auld from Churches of Christ Care Family Day Care, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary in the Fraser Coast on May 2.

BIG DAY: Co-ordinator Cheryl Mudge and administrator Tina Auld from Churches of Christ Care Family Day Care, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary in the Fraser Coast on May 2. Carlie Walker

FOR 40 years educators at Maryborough's Churches of Christ Care Family Day Care have been watching children grow and develop their personalities.

On May 2, the day care centre will celebrate the milestone with employees, families and children both past and present.

Day care co-ordinator Cheryl Mudge said it was an occasion the whole centre was looking forward to.

The day care now operates in Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Gin Gin, with 45 educators looking after children from 300 families across the three centres.

"We're just very proud that we can offer that service,” Ms Mudge said.

She said it was wonderful to see families who loved the day care pass on details to others.

Mrs Mudge said that was the key to the many years of success the business had enjoyed.

"It's all about word of mouth,” she said.

"The educators have such amazing connection with the families, they become involved with the families and they have that beautiful connection of seeing children grow and develop.

"It is really rewarding.”

The celebration will be held at the centre at 37 Tavistock St in Torquay from 9.30am to 11.30am.

Family Day Care Maryborough and Hervey Bay's first Coordinator Jeanette Reason and Churches of Christ Care Children, Youth and Families General Manager Leanne Rutherford will both be at the event.

There will be a special cake cutting ceremony, a mini street circus and face painting.

A special performance will also be made by the Unndennoo community, performing songs in their traditional language, Butchulla.