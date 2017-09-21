28°
Fraser Coast deputy mayor speaks out against cashless card

Carlie Walker
FRASER Coast deputy mayor George Seymour has slammed the introduction of the Cashless Debit Card, which the Federal Government has been confirmed will be rolled out in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg early next year.

"Here on the Fraser Coast we need jobs, not discriminatory policies that humiliate and divide our community," he said.

"I know many people who have been applying for jobs unsuccessfully for months - they are not criminals, drunks or addicts.

"This will not help them. We should treat people with empathy - how we would want to be treated.

"This card will stigmatise and embarrass the most vulnerable and disadvantaged members of our community."

Abut 6700 people will be provided with the card in the Hinkler electorate.

The deputy mayor has spoken out about the card previously.
 

Topics:  cashless debit card fccouncil george seymour hervey bay

