WASHED OUT: Fraser Coast Dingoes players (from left) Sarah Crumblin, Phoebe Macpherson, Morgan Scrivens and Kayla Baldwin. Matthew McInerney
Rugby Union

Fraser Coast Dingoes' rugby carnival debut washed out

Matthew McInerney
by
12th Oct 2018 1:17 PM
RUGBY: This was the weekend for which some of the region's best sportswomen had spent months in preparation.

The squad, which included the nucleus of the Hervey Bay Seagulls team, as well as oztag, touch football, football and Aussie rules players, were set to compete as Fraser Coast Dingoes at the Noosa Sevens.

That was until yesterday, when organisers cancelled the tournament due to Thursday's storms and the forecast for more rain on Saturday.

Phoebe Macpherson and Kayla Baldwin were set to co-captain the team, coached by Fraser Coast Mariners Glenn Gamble and Adam Ebert, in the Queensland Country component of the international rugby union event.

"We only created the team a couple of months ago,” Macpherson said. "Our season at Seagulls finished in August.

"They've all played some kind of rugby. Difficult (to adapt), its very different.”

"It's much faster than league,” Baldwin added.

While the rugby carnival may be cancelled, the team will still travel to the Sunshine Coast for a weekend away.

