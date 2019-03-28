Fraser Coast disability carer fined for slapping ex partner

SLAPPING her former partner in the face twice has landed a Fraser Coast disability carer before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The 53-year-old woman appeared before the court on Tuesday charged with contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard she returned home from work and an argument started between the two, during which the defendant became upset and slapped the man on the face twice before "blowing a raspberry" at him.

Defence lawyer Travis George said the woman owned her home and had repeatedly asked her former partner to leave.

But they had remained under the same roof and Mr Geroge said her ex had started doing little things to "get her goat".

Mr George said that included turning the air conditioning off, turning the television up when the woman was trying to sleep, hiding the toilet paper and turning off power to the home.

On the day of the incident, the woman had returned home and told her ex to "get off the couch" and accused him of being lazy.

The argument then became physical.

Mr George said when police arrived, the woman was asleep in the spare bedroom, where she had been sleeping since the break-up.

He said she had acted to remove herself from the situation.

"She knew she did the wrong thing," he said.

The court heard the woman had no prior criminal history and was a residential carer for people with a disability.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said the woman had never been in trouble before and it was clear there had been a lot of tension in the household.

"You're a good person who made a bad mistake," Mr Duroux said.

"It would be inappropriate to record a conviction."

The woman was fined $300.