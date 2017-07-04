Fraser Coast Division 1 girls go all out for final comp

U/13 Girls State Hockey Championships at Maryborough. Brisbane 2 (red) v Gold Coast 1 (black). Charlotte Fowler (Gold Coast) left, and Isabelle Hurree (Brisbane) battle for possession. Gold Coast won 1-0.

IT'S the final stretch of the competition and Belinda Kenny is confident Fraser Coast 1 has put on the best show of the season.

The Fraser Coast division 1 coach outlined her team's plans after returning with four victories over the Mackay, Townsville, Gladstone and Gold Coast sides at the Under 13s state hockey championships in Maryborough over the past three days.

Queensland's best hockey players from across the state have converged on the Heritage City for a shot at the title - which is still held by the Fraser Coast.

The girls lost only one round against Toowoomba 3-1, but beat Gold Coast 4-nil at Monday's early match.

Kenny attributes the gruelling training regime to their performance.

"We trained as a whole squad for about a month, then we had our Wide Bay Zone championships, where the Fraser Coast team took on Bundaberg, Gympie and the Sunshine Coast,” Kenny said.

"It's predominantly Maryborough girls, but we are lucky to have a Hervey Bay player with us as well.”

Part of the challenge wasn't getting them up to shape, but helping congeal their teamwork for the final few rounds.

"It's more team focused; at their age, they're used to running around anyway,” Kenny said.

"A lot of practice was playing to the structure, making sure they understand the roles they're in.

"We've got a lot of strong, skilful and fast players on our side, so that's a huge advantage.

"It's less about the fitness and more about the team cohesion.”

The Fraser Coast side won the championship title in last year's competition in Hervey Bay.

But many of the girls are eyeing spots on the Queensland representative team, which will be announced in the next few weeks.

Kenny singled out the efforts of Annelyse Tevant and Andie Griffin for their skills through the past few rounds.

"They're all playing so well, the whole team, and our older core group have really stood up,” she said.

"As long as the girls go out on that field and give 110%, we'll all be happy regardless of the results.

"Many of them are eyeing positions in Queensland representative teams, so this is the crowning jewel of competitions.”

Games are on from 8am this morning.