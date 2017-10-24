26°
News

Fraser Coast doctor slams upcoming 'anti-vax' film

A controversial anti-vaccination film will be shown in Maryborough in November.
A controversial anti-vaccination film will be shown in Maryborough in November. Warren Lynam
Blake Antrobus
by

A CONTROVERSIAL 'anti-vaccination' film set to be screened in Maryborough has been slammed by a Fraser Coast doctor.

VaxXed, a film exploring the alleged link between vaccinations and autism, will soon be screen at a secret location in Maryborough.

Dial-a-Home Doctor's Aleem Khan said the film had the potential to cause damage with "misinformation" about vaccination.

"(Vaccination) will not only save the child's life, but it's been proven to be a safe effective way to look after the community," Dr Khan said.

"I'm not going to waste my time watching or thinking about this film.

"Anyone with the right sense of mind who believes in the research and evidence would not believe something this unscientific."

Dr Khan said there was "no medical grounds" for anyone to go against vaccinations and said doctors could "show people the evidence and research" proving the effectiveness of vaccines.

But, according to their website, the documentary's creators insist the film is not anti-vaccines, instead making calls to actions that include "vaccines being classed as pharmaceutical drugs and tested accordingly" .

"Being pro availability of safer vaccines that achieved the same immunity outcomes is not anti-vaccination."

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  anti-vaccination fccommunity fchealth maryborough

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Industry leaders split on Bay's 20-storey complex

Industry leaders split on Bay's 20-storey complex

INDUSTRY leaders in Hervey Bay are divided over a controversial 20-storey development proposed for Urangan.

Crash miracle the face of Flying Doctor campaign

SURVIVORS: Maryborough girls(centre) Jade-Elle Brown with her twin sisters and Molly and Ruby.

Molly's photo can be seen in 288 Woolworths and fuel outlets.

Relay For Life: In 11 days, I lost my beloved big brother

Brothers Josh (L) and Jack Formosa (R) celebrate the wedding of sister Amy and brother-in-law Ben Notley in Hervey Bay on October 9, 2016.

We never think it will happen to us.

Top year for Brown after Intrust Super Cup

RISING STAR: Talented prop Nick Brown was named player of the match for the Mackay Cutters against the Tweed Head Seagulls.

NICK Brown is dreaming of a future in the NRL.

Local Partners