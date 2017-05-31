Cool on the Fraser Coast, freezing in Toowoomba

IF you thought it was cool on the Fraser Coast this morning, spare a thought for our southerners hit with an early cold snap.

It's the day before winter, but the temperature has already plunged to near freezing in Toowoomba and the Gold Coast has shivered through its coldest day of the year so far.

Here on the beautiful Fraser Coast the temperature dropped to 12 degrees in Maryborough and 12.5 degrees in Hervey Bay at 3am.

Our neighbours in Bundy had an even milder morning with 13.6 degrees recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology.

On Rainbow Beach it was 16.4 degrees at 9am (no earlier recordings were available).

Further south in Gympie 9.4 degrees was recorded in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

We can expect minimums to drop to 11 degrees in Hervey Bay and nine degrees in Maryborough for the first day of winter.

Did it feel cooler at your place? Join the discussion and tell us below.