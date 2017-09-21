Fraser Coast domestic tourism numbers down, but spending up

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

DOMESTIC visitors to the region in the past financial year spent 21% more than in the previous year.



But strong financial results for the region were tempered by weaker domestic visitor numbers, with both holiday visitors and the visiting friends and relatives sector well down year-on-year.



The results for the year to June 2017, published by Tourism Research Australia, showed regional domestic visitor expenditure was $318.4 million. The increase was driven by total domestic visitor nights which were up 9.9% to 2.4 million.



Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said the weaker holiday results may have been impacted by the "cautionary effect" from Cyclone Debbie, where visitors either cancelled plans or postponed travel.



He said a number of markets in Queensland were down between 5% and 10% in the current survey which had three months of the "Debbie effect".



"Although the Fraser Coast was not affected by the cyclone and ran a strong campaign reminding visitors that the region remained open for business, there was a downward trend in a number of Queensland regions," Mr Simons said.



"Total domestic visitors to the Fraser Coast were down 9.8% year-on-year to June 2017 with Tropical North Queensland 9.6% lower and the Whitsundays falling 7% for the same period.



"Despite the visitor drop, Fraser Coast spend figures for total domestic visitors were above the State average, which was up 5.5% to $15.4 billion."

