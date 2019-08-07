Fraser Coast driver busted going more than 40km over limit

A 21-YEAR-OLD Hervey Bay man has been caught travelling more than 40km over the speed limit at Takura.

Police stopped the man on the Pialba-Torbanlea Rd on Tuesday about 7.20am.

The P2 provisional driver was travelling at 142km/h in a 100 zone.

The driver could offer no reasonable excuse for his high speed.

He was issued with a traffic notice for $1245, lost eight demerit points and received a six month licence suspension.

There have been a spate of high speed offences in recent times on the Fraser Coast.

A 22-year-old Maryborough man was stopped on July 27 on the Maryborough Cooloola Road, Tuan at 1.25pm for a high speed of 142km/h in a 100km/h zone.

He also allegedly registered 0.054 per cent BAC.

The man was subsequently charged with high speeding, drink-driving and unlicensed driving.

He is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 21.

A 21-year-old Hervey Bay man was intercepted on the Bruce Highway on ramp at Tinana at 6pm on July 11.

He was travelling at 142km/h in a 70km/h zone.

He was issued with a traffic infringement notice for $1245, lost eight demerit points and six months licence suspension.

A Maryborough teenager was intercepted on Queen Street, Maryborough at 5.23pm on July 22 allegedly travelling at 117km/h in a 50km/h zone.

The 17-year-old was issued with a traffic infringement notice for $1245, lost eight demerit points and six months licence suspension.

A 36-year-old Maryborough man was intercepted on Rocky Street, Maryborough at 5.05pm on July 29 travelling at 101km/h in a 50km/h zone.

He was issued with a traffic infringement notice for $1245, lost eight demerit points and six months licence suspension.