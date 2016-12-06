Fraser Coast drivers more likely to hit still objects: AAMI

DRIVERS on the Fraser Coast are more likely to crash into stationary objects than motorists from other regions in Queensland.

Collisions with stationary objects, such as trees or parked cars, caused the most common accidents in Central Queensland, accounting for nearly a third of all incidents.

These accidents were especially predominant in the Wide Bay-Burnett area.

According to the 2016 AAMI Crash Index, at 35.38%, the rate for collisions with stationary objects was 25% higher in Wide Bay-Burnett than it was for the rest of Queensland.