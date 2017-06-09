24°
News

Fraser Coast drug arrests soar 35% in three years

Courtney Becht
| 9th Jun 2017 8:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE scourge of methamphetamine addiction looks unlikely to slow down on the Fraser Coast as arrests for the drug continues to rise.

Rehabilitation experts are calling for a more holistic approach to curb the region's ice addiction issues.

Drug offences for the Wide Bay region sky-rocketed 35% from about 3549 offences in 2013, to 4,825 in 2016, and this year about 1700 drug related offences have already occurred.

Hervey Bay arrests surged about 58% higher from 669 offences in 2013 to about 1059 in 2016, while neighbouring town Maryborough saw drug related offences rise from 596 in 2013 to 749 last year, a 25% increase.

About $94,000 worth of illegal drugs was seized last year in the combined Maryborough and Hervey Bay area thanks to tip-offs from the Crime Stoppers hotline alone.

Detective Inspector of Crime Prevention Gary Pettiford said meth made up a large portion of the drug arrests.

"Generally speaking arrests for methamphetamine has increased since 2015," he said.

"Police in this district are very intensive in their efforts in reducing the drug use in the community.

"Those efforts are both reactive and proactive, and police are relying on community support to help combat drug related issues, and the best way to assist police is by offering information to Crime Stoppers on their number of website."

However to tackle the ice issue on the Fraser Coast, the detective inspector said it would involve more than just police.

"What is needed is an overall community approach which includes all agencies of government and local authorities and the community as a whole," Det Insp Pettiford said.

"Long term drug use not only affects the person taking drugs but also affects relationships, families and the community in general."

Bayside Transformations director and co-founder Tina Embrey has been on the frontline of the battle against ice in the region since opening her rehabilitation clinic in 2010.

She has seen lives lost and families ripped apart by the drug, it is why she declared war on addiction. 　

"About 27,000 people die each year from drug related problems and 18,500 are hospitalised," Ms Embrey said.

"The community needs to act, we all have to play a part in this community to help people.

"There needs to be a more holistic approach, more counselling and family intervention.

"It will take the whole community of us to come together to figure out how we can make help more available for families and the commitment to have access to get help."

Ms Embrey has more than 23 years' experience working with people suffering from drug or alcohol addictions and said rehabilitation needs to be included in punishment by the courts.

"You don't send a person to prison who has an addiction, it doesn't do them any good," Ms Embrey said.

"There is very minimal help in jail for those suffering addiction.

"Many go back out to the same old environment so what they need is a shift in their environment."

Bayside Transformations is one of the only rehabilitation programs between the Sunshine Coast and south of Mackay, and can house up to 35 people.

"We cover a fair region and people come from all over Australia, they are not just locals, they want to get out of their town and get help," she said.

"We have been at full capacity this year, we continue to have people coming in, and there is already a great need in the community for people seeking help."　

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcpolice

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Council to spend millions on Maryborough

Council to spend millions on Maryborough

A sense of optimism has descended on Maryborough, with millions to be spent on projects and several events set to give the Heritage City a much-needed boost.

'If you can buy food, pay rent and buy drugs, be treasurer'

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders speaks at a meeting regarding the potential introduction of the cashless welfare card.

Fifty people have attended a meeting in Hervey Bay.

Funding hole puts Fraser Coast domestic violence victims at high risk

Women's Legal Service Queensland CEO Angela Lynch hopes the Queensland Government will give her service an extra $300,000 to support regional domestic violence victims and survivors.

Legal helpline responds to about 220 calls for help from our region

Viper closes to make way for new club in Hervey Bay

There will be a new DJ booth, dance floor, main bar area and booths.

Local Partners

Sixty and Better host tea time for a cause

Guests were asked to come dressed in bright colours to support and highlight all the different types of cancer.

Could Seafront Oval events survive with 1000sq m less?

PREMIUM SPACE: Relay for Life is one of the big community events that makes use of Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval.

Would you like to see a new playground on Seafront Oval?

Akmal set to turn on the laughs at comedy show

READY FOR LAUGHS: Akmal is coming to the Hervey Bay RSL to perform his new show, Transparent.

Akmal may even mention one of the biggest mistakes of his life ...

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Director's DV gaffe leaves Project panel stunned

THE entire Project panel has been left in shocked silence during an uncomfortable interview with a controversial antifeminism film director.

The Mummy: Reviewers pan Tom Cruise's latest flick

Sofia Boutella appears in a scene from, "The Mummy."

Tom Cruise's latest movie is a giant flop, according to critics

MOVIE REVIEW: Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

Rachel Weisz in a scene from film My Cousin Rachel.

Nothing is what it seems in cleverly structured costume drama

Andrew Bolt punch-on: New footage shows him swinging

Andrew Bolt stumbles on a table as the attackers flee.

Two protesters set upon Bolt, spraying him with liquid

Aussie legends The Angels join huge line-up of rockers

The Angels' Dave "Gleeso” Gleeson, John Brewster, Nick Norton, Rick Brewster and (front) Sam Brewster.

No "going through the motions” for this legendary rock outfit

Prince Harry shoots down prank gone wrong

Prince Harry looks shell-shocked after being pranked by KIIS FM.

"Hey Harry! Harry! The floor is lava ... he doesn’t get the joke!”

Here Come the Habibs star to keep pushing boundaries

Kat Hoyos stars as Layla in Here Come The Habibs.

CAST not going to shy away from the taboo in controversial show

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Submit an Offer

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $379,000

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY...

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $360,000

OWNERS DOWNSIZING AND MUST BE SOLD 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS = BUILT IN CUPBOARDS, GREAT SIDE ACCESS FOR A CARAVAN OR BOAT. 2 LOUNGING AREAS, COVERED AND ENCLOSED...

Marina Front Unit in Hervey Bays Premier Resort

230/231 Mantra Resort, Buccaneer Drive, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to own a dual key unit in Hervey Bays Mantra Resort. Whether you're looking for a great investment with strong returns or to occupy...

IT&#39;S ALL ABOUT LOCATION- WILL NOT LAST

19 Churchill Street, Urangan 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Large open plan living Good size Kitchen Rear covered area Tandem Garage

WALK TO THE BEACH AND SHOPS!

8/179 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Beautiful townhouse at the rear of the block away from the traffic. 3 bedrooms,main with en-suite Large main bathroom with extra toilet downstairs Modern kitchen...

CONTEMPORARY STYLE SUPERIOR FINISH

23 Sawmill Rd, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 7 Auction in...

An opportunity has arisen to now own a home that most only dream of A superb statement in quality and style. From the moment you arrive this exciting...

Quiet Location, Close to Boat Ramp

5 Capri Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction On-Site

3 Bedrooms 4th Bedroom or Large Rumpus Open Plan Lounge/Dining Area Good Size Entertaining Area 786m2 block (approx) Minutes To Boat Ramp Quiet Location Ideal...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 3 $440,000

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!