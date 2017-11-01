News

Fraser Coast drug dealer jailed over $30K ice bust

Harley Wayne Bridgett.
Harley Wayne Bridgett. Facebook
Annie Perets
by

A FRASER Coast man who has spent most of his young life in trouble with the law, will spend at least the next year in jail for drug trafficking.

Harley Wayne Bridgett was found with about 62g of ice when police stopped and searched a car he was travelling in on September 7 in Maryborough.

That quantity of methamphetamine, the court heard, had a street value of up to $30,000.

There was also 40g of other drugs in the vehicle.

The 23-year-old from Point Vernon pleaded guilty in Maryborough Supreme Court yesterday to eight charges, including possession of a dangerous drug.

The other charges included wilful damage, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, obstructing a police officer, and possessing drug-related utensils.

Justice Peter Applegarth described Bridgett to be a "courier" or "part of a distribution chain" based on the amount of ice he had.

But he said it was Bridgett's consistency with committing crimes that made him certain the young father should remain in jail.

Bridgett, a drug user himself, was found with a pipe on July 3 - a week after he was given a suspended sentence for other offences.

The court heard the wilful damage charge stemmed from Bridgett slamming his handcuffed hands on a table during a court appearance.

He was said to have shown disrespect to police by stating a false name and fleeing them.

The unlawful driving charge followed Bridgett's decision to steal a friend's car.

Bridgett was sentenced to three years jail, to be released on parole on October 31 next year.

He will also have to complete 240 hours of community service, the highest amount he could have received, after he leaves jail.

Charges against his female co-accused were dropped.
 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough supreme court

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Battle of the billboards ramps up in M'boro campaign

Battle of the billboards ramps up in M'boro campaign

A BILLBOARD warning Maryborough will be 'grim under Tim' has been erected on a major road outside Maryborough.

The reasons thousands of regional apprentices drop out

Apprenticeship drop out rates are increasing across regional Queensland.

Tradies cutting training short and not seeing long-term benefits

24 hr service station, shopping complex approved by council

An artist's impression of what the proposed Bideford St shopping complex will look like.

The project was approved under delegated authority.

Public notice, addressing education, election: Letters

To blame the system (or government of the day) for children not finishing their education at year 12 level is a tad judgemental.

Neither the system nor the teachers decide the time frame.

Local Partners