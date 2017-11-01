Fraser Coast drug dealer jailed over $30K ice bust

A FRASER Coast man who has spent most of his young life in trouble with the law, will spend at least the next year in jail for drug trafficking.



Harley Wayne Bridgett was found with about 62g of ice when police stopped and searched a car he was travelling in on September 7 in Maryborough.



That quantity of methamphetamine, the court heard, had a street value of up to $30,000.



There was also 40g of other drugs in the vehicle.



The 23-year-old from Point Vernon pleaded guilty in Maryborough Supreme Court yesterday to eight charges, including possession of a dangerous drug.



The other charges included wilful damage, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, obstructing a police officer, and possessing drug-related utensils.



Justice Peter Applegarth described Bridgett to be a "courier" or "part of a distribution chain" based on the amount of ice he had.



But he said it was Bridgett's consistency with committing crimes that made him certain the young father should remain in jail.



Bridgett, a drug user himself, was found with a pipe on July 3 - a week after he was given a suspended sentence for other offences.



The court heard the wilful damage charge stemmed from Bridgett slamming his handcuffed hands on a table during a court appearance.



He was said to have shown disrespect to police by stating a false name and fleeing them.



The unlawful driving charge followed Bridgett's decision to steal a friend's car.



Bridgett was sentenced to three years jail, to be released on parole on October 31 next year.



He will also have to complete 240 hours of community service, the highest amount he could have received, after he leaves jail.



Charges against his female co-accused were dropped.

