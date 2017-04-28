Fraser Coast experiences well-below average temperatures

THE Fraser Coast enjoyed a taste of winter after a week of below-average temperatures.



Spare a thought for those in Maryborough who were unlucky enough to be awake at 4am.



The mercury plunged to 8.7 degrees at 3.53am though the light wind and humidity made it feel like 6.9 degrees.



In Hervey Bay, the temperature reached a minimum of 10.2 degrees at 6.21am.



Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Paech said both were well below their average. Maryborough averages 16.6 degrees while Hervey Bay's average is about 17.7 degrees.



That, he said, should change as we move into the long weekend.



"It was seven-odd ddegrees below average and that's on top of the reasonably cold day yesterday," Mr Paech said.



"We are on a warming trend, we're heading for the mid-20s today then up into the 26-27 area over the long weekend.



"It could be a dry weekend."



There is a chance of light showers on Fraser Island and in Hervey Bay on Sunday, though most of the weekend should remain dry.



For those heading out onto the water, the Bay is looking at winds of 15-20 knots from Friday through to Sunday evening.



Mr Paech warned those heading north to regions like Capricornia and Town of 1770 had sustained winds of about 20-25 knots, and said Hervey Bay may be the best place to hit the water.

