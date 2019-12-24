Fraser Coast faithful buck church data trend

A PENTECOSTAL church pastor might seem a little out of place at a Chamber of Commerce meeting.

Likewise, to some, the idea of opening a council meeting with a prayer is outdated in a world where church and state are expected to be kept separate.

As Pastor Ross Davie says, however, when it comes to the influence of the church, things are different on the Fraser Coast.

The Christmas season is upon us and for many this means the annual pilgrimage to a nearby church service is about to begin.

As our thoughts turn to issues of faith, it’s tempting to dig up cliches about Australians “losing their religion”.

Heavily quoted Census data would suggest we’re turning away from the church in droves. In 2016, 52.1 per cent of Australian identified as Christian on the Census.

While Christianity by far remains the most popular religious affiliation, that number was dramatically down from the 2011 figure of 61.1 per cent.

In 1986, 73 per cent of Australians called themselves Christians. In contrast, the number of Australians selecting “no religion” on the Census has risen from 12.7 per cent in 1986 to 30.1 per cent in 2016.

On the Fraser Coast, while Christianity remains the most popular religious choice, the number of people selecting “no religion” rose from 21.1 per cent in 2011 to 29.6 per cent in 2016.

Looking specifically at church attendance, the National Church Life Survey says 15 per cent of Australians attend church once a month.

That’s down from 36 per cent in 1972.

Pr Davie puts the figure for the Fraser Coast about 8 per cent but argues data only tells part of the story.

The senior pastor of Bayside Christian Church, who also acts as chairman of the Hervey Bay Ministers Association, said church attendance was only a fraction of what it meant to be a Christian.

“Data is becoming less and less representative of the story,” Pr Davie said.

“What we’re seeing is more people connecting with the church through groups and other ministries going on in the community.”

After 25 years leading a church on the Sunshine Coast and living near Toowoomba before that, Pr Davie has been at the helm of Bayside for 18 years.

He said visitors and new residents were right to notice something different about the Fraser Coast’s church culture.

Churches seems to be involved in everything. They run large-scale Christmas events like Carols By Candlelight and Carols in the Park. Bayside youth volunteers were given $3000 of council funding to help run the official opening of Hervey Bay’s new skatepark, Pr Davie said.

Even his own involvement in the Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce is an example of what sets the community apart, he said.

Churches are part of the fabric of the community, not ivory towers where the pious few go to escape, he said.

The establishment of the Hervey Bay Ministers Association played a large role in creating this culture, he said.

Rather than competing for congregation numbers or squabbling over theological differences, Fraser Coast churches work closely together, building on each other’s strengths.

He said church leaders had proactively identified the needs of the Fraser Coast communities and offered services to meet them.

Out of the scourge of drug and alcohol addiction came rehabilitation program Bayside Transformations. Churches can’t create jobs to tackle the region’s staggering youth unemployment rate, but they can create opportunities to keep young people engaged and active in the community.

“It’s about establishing a core of Christian influence throughout society,” he said.

While the data may not tell the whole story, church attendance remains on the mind of any church leader.

On any given Sunday, Pr Davie welcomes about 400 people through the doors of his church. He said anyone thinking of visiting over the Christmas period could expect a modern take on the traditional church service.

“The message of Jesus is the same but the method of delivery changes,” he said.