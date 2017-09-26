Fraser Coast falls victim to possible global warming

GLOBAL warming could be the reason for intense temperatures felt on the Fraser Coast.

The 2016 State of the Climate report showed 2013, 2014 and 2015 having the warmest spring seasons on record Australia-wide with increases in average temperatures more notable across autumn, winter and spring.

The report stated recent attribution studies revealed the underlying global warming trend could be driving the unusually warm weather, particularly in the past three spring seasons.

The Fraser Coast has been suffering through one of its warmest spring seasons with the average temperature for Hervey Bay 24.8 degrees yet reaching as high as 30 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist, Adam Blazak, said it was due to an upper level ridge and warm air in the atmosphere which was causing the Wide Bay region to be experiencing the increased weather.

According to the report, Australia has warmed by around one degree in the last three years with 2013 the warmest on record and the most warming having occurred since 1950.

"Very warm monthly maximum temperatures that occurred around 2% of the time during the period 1951-1980 occurred over 11 % of the time during the period 2001-2015," the report said.

"Very warm monthly minimum, or night-time temperatures that occurred 2% of the time in 1951-1980 period now occur nearly 9% of the time."

