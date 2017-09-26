33°
News

Fraser Coast falls victim to possible global warming

Generic hot weather photo.
Generic hot weather photo. Contributed
Inge Hansen
by

GLOBAL warming could be the reason for intense temperatures felt on the Fraser Coast.

The 2016 State of the Climate report showed 2013, 2014 and 2015 having the warmest spring seasons on record Australia-wide with increases in average temperatures more notable across autumn, winter and spring.

The report stated recent attribution studies revealed the underlying global warming trend could be driving the unusually warm weather, particularly in the past three spring seasons.

The Fraser Coast has been suffering through one of its warmest spring seasons with the average temperature for Hervey Bay 24.8 degrees yet reaching as high as 30 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist, Adam Blazak, said it was due to an upper level ridge and warm air in the atmosphere which was causing the Wide Bay region to be experiencing the increased weather.

According to the report, Australia has warmed by around one degree in the last three years with 2013 the warmest on record and the most warming having occurred since 1950.

"Very warm monthly maximum temperatures that occurred around 2% of the time during the period 1951-1980 occurred over 11 % of the time during the period 2001-2015," the report said.

"Very warm monthly minimum, or night-time temperatures that occurred 2% of the time in 1951-1980 period now occur nearly 9% of the time."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL WEATHER COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>　

Topics:  bureau of meteorology fraser coast global warming state of climate report

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Passenger dead, driver injured in truck rollover on Bruce Hwy

Passenger dead, driver injured in truck rollover on Bruce...

ONE man is dead after a truck rolled over on the Bruce Highway just after midnight.

Looking for work? 8 jobs available on the Fraser Coast now

If you need a job, here's a list of 8 up for grabs now.

School drop-out to become USC Honorary Doctor

John Sinclair AO, who is the founder of the Fraser Island Defenders Organisation (FIDO), will receive the honorary award.

FIDO led a number successful campaigns to protect Fraser Island.

Act now if your marriage law postal vote hasn't arrived

The Same sex marriage postal vote form.

How to make sure your vote counts

Local Partners