Celebrating her 6th birthday at Wetside is Flur Handley with brother Jasper, 13, and sister Amelia, 11, from Torquay.
Fraser Coast family favourite named best of the best

Christian Berechree
25th Aug 2020 11:30 AM
FRASER COAST residents already know it’s the best free water park around, now it’s been made official.

Wetside has been named TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best attraction.

This is the travel website’s “highest honour”, a Fraser Coast Regional Council Facebook post read.

“Each year they comb through reviews and ratings from travellers everywhere, and use that info to award the very best,” the post read.

Wetside placed in the top 1 per cent of attractions worldwide, winning the Best Amusement and Water Park award for Australia and the South Pacific.

“Congratulations to our awesome team at the council and Wetside who helped make this major accomplishment a reality,” the post read.

“Now the weather is warming up, Wetside will reopen for all to enjoy on Wednesday September 16. We can’t wait.”

In other water park news, the planned play area for Anzac Park, Maryborough, is on the agenda for tomorrow’s council meeting.

Councillors will vote on whether to give authority to chief executive officer Ken Diehm to appoint a “preferred tenderer”.

More information to come.

