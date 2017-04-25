28°
Fraser Coast family star on Family Feud

Amy Formosa
| 25th Apr 2017 2:05 PM
Deb Voigtlander, aka The Game Show Queen, her husband Sven, sister Dawn Brown and eldest daughter Nikki Luethen with Grant Denyer on Family Feud from Monday nights screening on Network 10.
Deb Voigtlander, aka The Game Show Queen, her husband Sven, sister Dawn Brown and eldest daughter Nikki Luethen with Grant Denyer on Family Feud from Monday nights screening on Network 10.

YEARS AGO a psychic may have put the wheels in motion for Hervey Bay's Deb Voigtlander who has this week starred on the popular TV game show Family Feud on Monday night.

The Fraser Coast family is the carry-over champs after a successful first night on the Network 10 game show with host Grant Denyer.

Deb Voigtlander, aka The Game Show Queen, her husband Sven, sister Dawn Brown and eldest daughter Nikki Luethen starred on Family Feud after a successful audition and a year of logging on to apply.

After finally getting through to the application process Deb didn't even ask her family if they wanted to be on TV - she just signed them up.

"I just rang them up after I did the application and asked if they would be keen to go on Family Feud and luckily they were because I had already applied," she said with a laugh.

It's not Deb's first time a game show - it's her sixth (see others below) - and it could be the whisper of a psychic that had an influence on her 'luck' in life.

After seeing a psychic about 25 years ago, everything she was told has happened so far.

She's won two holidays, has had two boys and two girls and if the family makes it through to the final night on Friday they could potentially win a car - the final test of the psychics abilities.

"We'll see what happens..," Deb said when she caught up with the Chronicle on Tuesday.

After applying the family went through an audition process and were told they would be contacted if they were chosen to be on the show.

Deb said she was over the moon with excitement when she got the call to say they'd made it through to star on the show.

"I told the family we're going to get on it I just know it," she said.

Of all the game shows the daycare worker at Burrum Kids Are Us has appeared in, she said this was the best fun yet.

"We had a ball. Grant Denyer is the nicest guy, even off camera he makes you feel so comfortable and has a laugh with you," Deb said.

"It's the funniest experience I've had, even my husband said it was the best fun he's ever had," she said.

If you missed the local families first appearance, Deb said one of the funniest moments was when her daughter talked about nude yoga.

"We all had a laugh and there were a few puns about my husband as well," she said.

Tune in to Network 10 at 6pm to see if the family makes it through to the next night of the show.

Deb's game show stints

1. The first game show was in the 90s on Wheel or Fortune where she won a trip to Sydney.

2. When Deb was in her late 20s she got a stint on Who Dares Wins with Mike Whitney where she had to abseil 50 feet underground and won a trip to New Zealand and $1000 spending money.

3. The next game show Deb had a crack at was The Weakest Link.

4. Deb held a suitcase on Deal or No Deal and guessed correctly winning $500.

5. She won a watch and got down to the final two on the Price is Right but her opponent won to play off for the showcase on the popular game show.

6. Family Feud.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  channel 10 family feud fcentertainment fraser coast game show

