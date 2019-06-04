Fraser Coast fans gripped by Maroons fever ahead of Origin

WHENEVER State of Origin comes around, nobody dons Maroon better than Hervey Bay's Shane Jacob.

Every year, Mr Jacob proudly displays his fully "Marooned" 1994 ED Falcon, which sports the dates of all the years Queensland has claimed the premiership.

It's become a long tradition for Mr Jacob ahead of every Origin game, and tomorrow night is no exception.

Shane Jacob with his fully "Marooned" 1994 ED Falcon. Alistair Brightman

The Fraser Coast is being gripped by Origin fever ahead of the Blue and Maroons going head-to-head at Suncorp Stadium from 8.10pm tomorrow tonight.

Dominos stores across the Fraser Coast are also preparing for what they are calling their "biggest night of the year".

In Hervey Bay, the Pialba and Urangan stores have been decorated in support of the Sunshine State and staff have donned their favourite colours ahead of the game.

Hervey Bay Dominos regional manager Sharnay Conlon said their Pialba store had stocked up on supplies the week before in preparation for the mammoth night.

Ms Conlon said she anticipated about 1000 pizzas would be ordered from their Boat Harbour Dr store alone.

"Across town we're expecting to prepare at least 2000 pizzas over the whole night," Ms Conlon said.

"Normally we order an extra quarter of stock to our normal weekly order and spend Monday and Tuesday preparing ingredients ahead of game night.

"It's the biggest night of the year for any store like ours and the most exciting one we know."