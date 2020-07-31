Revealed: Record number of tests at Coast fever clinics

The Hervey Bay Fever Clinic at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct opened on Tuesday, 14 April 2020. PHOTO: Contributed.

THIS week the Fraser Coast fever clinics recorded their busiest day since testing in the region began.

As three new cases of the virus were recorded in the state, concerns about a second wave are running high.

Tinana Veterinary Clinic closed temporarily after one of its staff members was in contact with someone who had contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19.

Staff are now waiting for test results to clear them to return to work.

A spokesman from the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service said the number of visits to the clinics had increased this week.

"Thursday was our busiest day since opening the clinics, with 116 tests performed at the Hervey Bay clinic and 99 at the Maryborough clinic," he said.

"People should attend a fever clinic and be tested for COVID-19 if they have a fever, or history of fever, or acute respiratory symptoms, including cough, sore throat or shortness of breath.

"We encourage anybody with even mild symptoms to get tested at our clinics.

"There is no fee and no referral is required."

The spokesman said anyone who was sick needed to remain at home.

"If you have symptoms, get tested," he said.

"High rates of testing are crucial to ensure positive cases can be identified and isolated as quickly as possible, before they have the chance to unknowingly infect others around them.

"Getting tested protects you, your loved ones and the community, especially our most vulnerable."

The Hervey Bay fever clinic is located at the council carpark adjacent to St Stephen's Hospital corner of Nissen Street and Medical Place, Urraween, and is open from 7.30am to 5.30pm each day.

The Maryborough fever clinic is located at Maryborough Hospital with its entrance off Yaralla Street and is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm on Saturday.

From Monday those hours will extend from 7.30am to 5.30pm.