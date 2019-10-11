Menu
Rural firefighters head into bushland to fight a fire north of Pialba Torbanlea Rd and west of Toogoom Cane Rd at Takura.
News

Fraser Coast fire still burning after five days

Carlie Walker
by
11th Oct 2019 2:30 PM

FIRE crews attended the scene of a fire that ignited among stacks of timber in Torbanlea on Thursday night.

The fire started about 8.30pm on Kent Pde, with crews attending the scene soon after.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the fire was contained to the timber stacks and was extinguished by about 9.40pm.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

Meanwhile, a fire that has been raging for five days in Cherwell continues to burn.

It is now well-contained and burning within containment lines.

One crew is at the scene to monitor the fire.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

