Fraser Coast fishing businesses get funding boost

TWO Fraser Coast fishing businesses have received funding from the State Government to help them recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said Market Diversification and Resilience Grants totalling more than $6000 would help two local fishing businesses as part of Queensland's $8 billion plan for economic recovery.

The names of the two businesses have not been revealed by the State Government.

Mr Furner said projects funded by the grants will contribute to regional economic recovery and jobs.

"These grants support commercial, charter and aquaculture fishing businesses from Cape York to the Gold Coast to become more resilient by diversifying into new markets after many were lost due to the pandemic," he said.

Mr Furner said there was enormous interest in the second round of the Market Diversification and Resilience Grants program, which is part of the Queensland Government's $27.25 million coronavirus industry recovery package.

"108 applications were received from Queensland fishing businesses - a number that reflects the severe impact of coronavirus restrictions on Queensland's fishing industry," he said.

"Competition for the funding was very strong and many deserving applications were received.

"The grants assessment panel has now processed applications and approved funding of $306,968 to 49 fisheries-based businesses."

The funding was awarded across Queensland, with the successful projects varying greatly, from value-adding to existing seafood products to promotional video productions.

Grants of up to $7,500 were on offer, with the successful applicants to contribute at least 25 per cent of the project's total cost.

In round one of the Market Diversification and Resilience Grants program, the Queensland Government provided $500,000 to support agriculture, food, forestry and fishing exporters, their critical supply chain partners and relevant industry organisations.