Fraser Coast flavours in big city at upcoming festival

DELICIOUS: Kerry Pool, owner of Lychee Divine, can't wait for her business to be showcased at Regional Flavours. Alistair Brightman

THE flavours of the Fraser Coast will be on display at one of Australia's largest food events.

Regional Flavours will be held in Brisbane's South Bank Parklands on July 20 and 21, with Fraser Coast businesses Lychee Divine and Barenuts Macadamias & Vegan Treats to host stalls at the festival.

The event highlights Queensland's vibrant food culture and showcases over 80 stallholders from 17 different regions from renowned Queensland producers, artisans, graziers and chefs.

The weekend-long program features cooking demonstrations by celebrity chefs and industry experts, pop-up food stalls run by South Bank's best restaurants, a riverfront cocktail soiree, food innovation talks and live music.

Sheree Pool from Lychee Divine said the festival gave the business a chance to showcase its wares each year.

"We are looking forward to it," she said.

"We've been going for a number of years now."

From their award-winning lychee liquors to their wines and other delicious products, a range of products will be displayed in Brisbane.

She said the high-quality free event was always a highlight of the year.

The appearance in Brisbane comes after Lychee Divine held a stall at Maryborough's Relish Food and Wine Festival this year.

Ms Pool said Relish was an important event on the calendar for the Tinana business and one they enjoyed being part of every year.

There will be plenty of famous faces at this year's Regional Flavours.

Network 10 MasterChef Australia Judges Matt Preston, George Calombaris and Gary Mehigan are headline attractions, as is Miguel Maestre from The Living Room on 10.

Adding to the stellar line-up will be MasterChef alumni Justine Schofield, Poh Ling Yeow, Reynold Poernomo and Dan Churchill along with ambassadors Magdalena Roze, Javier Codina, Alastair McLeod, Bruno Loubet and Georgia Barnes.

Food innovation is an emerging focus this year, with the festival showcasing advancements in food, health and lifestyle with a glimpse into future food trends.