Fraser Coast florists booming as Mother's Day approaches

THE sounds of little feet tiptoeing into mum's bedroom with some Vegemite on toast and a glass of milk or cup of tea will be heard across the region on Sunday.



But for some Mother's Day will be a time of sad remembrance, Tracey Lack discovered this week.



While florists throughout the Fraser Coast have been run off their feet this week ahead of the big day, Ms Lack, an employee at Blooms & Petals Florist at Main St in Hervey Bay, took a call that made her stop for a moment and brought a tear to her eye.



"We had one call for a delivery who wants us to take a bunch of flowers out to her mum's grave site," she said.



"That was a bit of a teary one."



In addition to the heartbreaking request, there have been plenty of others wanting bouquets delivered for their mums and grandmothers, Ms Lack said.



"We're flat out, it's the same every year."



It hasn't been an easy time for Gail Robinson from Bay Flowers and Gifts, located at Fraser Shores Shopping Centre.



She broke her foot playing netball in the lead up to one of the busiest days of the year and had to have a plate and seven pins inserted into her foot.



Still three weeks away from any chance of being able to walk, she's manning the phones, which has definitely been keeping her busy.



"It's pretty constant," she said.



Meanwhile Susie's for Flowers in Maryborough was also anticipating a busy day on Sunday.



Sue Jarius was also expecting a big influx of orders tomorrow and Saturday ahead of Mother's Day.



Teddy bears and chocolates had also been a popular choice to surprise mum, she said.



Natalie Bollinger, owner of Flower Shack, located opposite Maryborough Hospital, said she'd received plenty of orders so far and she wasn't expecting business to slow down.



She said there was still plenty of time for those who wanted to get their mum the perfect gift.



"I'll be working all day Saturday and half the day Sunday," she said.

