Fraser Coast furry friends looking for a new home this March

People on the Fraser Coast will soon be able to help rescue cats and dogs find new homes with PETstock hosting their annual National Pet Adoption Month.

Assistant manager of PETstock Hervey Bay Tom Dachs said the Hervey Bay store will be hosting a pet adoption day on Saturday March 13 as part of the initiative.

“You can come down and find a new companion, save their life. All these animals have been surrendered or abandoned, they’re looking for their forever homes,” Mr Dachs said.

“It’s all about responsible ownership. All of the rescues have an adoption process, like a screening.”

PETstock Assist Charity and Events Lead, Jessica Curtis, wants everyone, not just adoptive parents, to think differently about what they can do to help break the cycle of pet homelessness.

“Those who choose to adopt, not shop, play a critical role in reducing the number of animals in need,” she said.

“Not only by providing a loving home and second chance, but also leading by example.”

“Our rescue parents take the time to learn a pet’s unique personality to find their perfect match, they make a long-term commitment, and ultimately, build a relationship that improves a pet’s life and their own.

“After highest adoption rates in 2020, this year is truly a celebration of these owners and the commitment they’ve made to their animals who we know, are all unique and different, and that’s why we love them.

“But it’s not just pet parents who are changing the lives of rescue animals in Australia. There are countless rescue groups, volunteers and foster carers right across the nation who are all helping break the cycle.”