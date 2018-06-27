Menu
Three girls fight
Fraser Coast girl, just 14, wanted over attacks

Jessica Cook
by
27th Jun 2018 9:33 AM
POLICE are hunting a teenage girl suspected of being involved in two sickening attacks which have since featured in viral online videos.

The 14-year-old is accused of taking part in an attack on a vulnerable Maryborough grandma for which her alleged accomplice, aged 15, has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

Just days after the video of the alleged attack was shared across social media, new footage emerged of girls of similar age viciously beating a fellow teen. In the video obtained by the Chronicle, two girls can be seen punching and kicking the smaller girl against a concrete wall in what appears to be an underground car park.

At one point, one of the girl's attempts to steal the crying victim's handbag as she screams "no" and yells for help.

The video had been viewed 215, 000 time in six hours on Monday.

Officer in charge of the Maryborough Police Child Protection and Investigation Unit, Detective Sergeant Melonie Geck said it appeared as though the 14-year-old wanted for questioning was captured in both videos.

She confirmed the girl was known to local police but did not believe second video was filmed on the Fraser Coast.

"We are appealing for the victim to come forward so that we can talk to her or for anyone with information to contact us so we can direct our inquires," she said

Anyone with information, can call 13 14 44 or 1300 333 000.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

