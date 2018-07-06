Menu
LEADERSHIP EVENT: : Some of the Girls Academy students from the Fraser Coast heading to Canberra.
Fraser Coast girls heading to Canberra for leadership summit

Annie Perets
by
6th Jul 2018 12:01 AM

HALLIE Ravenueau is off to the nation's capital to represent the Fraser Coast's Indigenous youth as part of NAIDOC week on a trip of a lifetime.

The Year 12 from Urangan State High School will be joined by students from four local schools who are part of Girls Academy, which is an in-school program for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls.

"I have never been to Canberra so it will be a new experience for me,” Hallie said.

"I can't wait to meet other girls from other Academies and see what they have been doing.”

The students will take part in a national leadership summit, highlighted by an impressive guest speaker line-up.

The event will bring together Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls from Across Australia to provide them with skills and knowledge to be leaders in their communities.

Urangan Girls Academy program manager Paula Chalmers said students will be able network, share stories, and build friendships.

Girls Academy runs at Maryborough State High School, Urgangan State High School, Maryborough State High School and Aldridge State High School.

