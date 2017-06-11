Fraser Coast goes all the way to NZ

New Zealand trade delegates from Helloworld, Flight Centre and House of Travel, at the Relish Food and Wine Festival prior to Queensland on Stage.

THE FRASER Coast has rubbed shoulder with some of New Zealand's most prestigious tourism figures, with Queensland on Stage letting Fraser Coast Tourism and Events get up close with the representatives.

The June 4-6 event had approximately 80 attendees from the New Zealand tourism industry at Moreton Island.

Kingfisher Bay Resort Group and Lady Elliot Island attended this year's event as well as Mark Juppenlatz from Fraser Coast Tourism and Events.

The function provides an opportunity to conduct training for retail sales and reservation staff and grow their partners.

Marketing and sales manager for Kingfisher Bay Resort Group Danae Schmid said there was a lot of value in seeing the groups from a tourism perspective.

"It is important for tourism operators to be supported in our endeavours to promote the destination,” Ms Schmid said.

"We hope to see returns from the New Zealand market in the near future.”