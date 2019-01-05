Fraser Coast GP urges good hygiene as flu season looms

STAY FLU AWARE: Fraser Coast GP Dr Nick Yim is urging residents to practice good hygiene after one of the highest flu rates across Queensland.

A FRASER Coast doctor has urged residents to practice good hygiene as the region prepares for an unpredictable flu season.

It follows statistics revealing December was the third worst month of reported flu cases for the Queensland that year, only a few hundred behind the peak months of September and August.

Main St Medical Centre GP and the Fraser Coast's Medical Association president Dr Nick Yim said he had been presented with a number of influenza cases at his practice in the past few weeks but said usually peaks between August and September.

"Getting the flu is multi-factorial, people are travelling more so they're at risk of being exposed to different viruses and if they hover in populated areas like shopping centres it means viruses can be spread,” Dr Yim said.

"I can see a mild increase during the summer months... (but) it's not hugely unusual.”

Dr Yim said the risk of catching the flu could be prevented with good hygiene, staying home if people were sick and kept up to date on their immunisations.

"The key message is if someone is unwell, with fevers, sweats and other symptoms, whether it be flu or common cold, it's best not to go into work,” he said.