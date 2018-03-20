Menu
Fraser Coast groups share in more than $396,000 of funding

20th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

SEVENTEEN Fraser Coast groups have received more than $369,000 worth of funding under the State Government's Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Maryborough's Military Aviation Museum received the most funding with $34,000 awarded.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the grant allows groups to fund projects that would otherwise have been out of reach.

"It is wonderful to see these groups receiving funds that will allow them to improve the services they provide to the local community."

"These groups are the backbone of the community and the Palaszczuk Government is committed to supporting them as much as possible."

The Gambling Community Benefit Fund is the state's largest one-off grants program and provides about $53 million a year to our vital community groups.

The list of successful applications from Round 95 in the Maryborough region is listed below.

  • Aztecs Softball Club $31 500.00
  • Colts Hockey Club $20 000.00
  • Fraser Coast Sporting Clays Association $2 781.80
  • Hervey Bay Motocross Club $26 400.00
  • Incas Softball Club $4 950.00
  • Maryborough Art Society $11 863.00
  • Maryborough Bowls Club $15 000.00
  • Maryborough Clay Target Club $27 394.00
  • Maryborough Military Aviation Museum $35 000.00
  • Maryborough Softball Association $34 000.00
  • Neighbourhood Centre Maryborough $20 000.00
  • Point Lookout Croquet Club $17 151.00
  • Burrum Heads Rural Fire Brigade $27 545.00
  • Tiaro & District Sports Club $35 000.00
  • Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation RNTBC $8 065.00
  • Allied Health Wide Bay - CPL $18 507.00
  • Wide bay Gymnastics Club $34 531.81
community gambling benefit fund fccommunity fcpolitics fraser coast state government
Fraser Coast Chronicle
