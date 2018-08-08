Fraser Coast groups unite to help farmers

HELPING HAND: Fraser Coast Anglican College Year 12 students Zoe Tyson and Abby Johnson with some of the food and goods that will be donated to the Drought Angels for the food drive.

HELPING HAND: Fraser Coast Anglican College Year 12 students Zoe Tyson and Abby Johnson with some of the food and goods that will be donated to the Drought Angels for the food drive. Jordan Philp

WHEN times are tough for our Aussie farmers, residents in the Fraser Coast community are not ones to turn their backs.

Local schools and businesses have banded together to deliver the goods to help drought-stricken farmers out west.

Students at Fraser Coast Anglican College are organising a food drive for regional farming charity Drought Angels.

The community is encouraged to donate non-perishable food and household items like toiletries and cleaning utensils at the school or Fraser Coast Chronicle offices.

Store Beautiful Elegance has been collecting formal wear to be used for graduations and formals by children in impacted families.

Today, store owner Annette Sutherland will drop off the donations to be dispersed to families in need. The move is part of initiative Dresses for a Drought. The shop, located inside Stockland Hervey Bay, will now be accepting donations of non-perishables and household goods.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle offices in Pialba and Maryborough are also taking donations to go to drought-stricken farmers.

Students Abby Johnson and Zoe Tyson, who are the forces behind the food drive at FCAC, have suggested the type of items people could donate. They suggest non-perishables like pasta and tinned food, saying they were invaluable to farmers because of the conditions they were living in.

But even items like board games were a good choice for children out in the dry regions.

"It's not a two-minute drive to the shops for our farmers to get ordinary stuff like this, it's a long time, and can take hours,” Zoe said.

"These are things we take for granted, as well as not having to worry about food and water supplies.”

Fundraising events are also planned for the region, including a 100km row by members of Wodify 4655 to take place on September 1 at a location yet to be announced. You can donate to Drought Angels at droughtangels.org.au, or to Buy a Bale at buyabale.com.au.

If you know of a Fraser Coast fundraiser for drought-affected farmers, email edit-orial@frasercoastchronicle. com.au or call 4120 1017.