Fraser Coast gymnasts get set to compete in Brisbane

FRASER Coast gymnasts are honing their routines ahead of Gymnastics Queensland Senior State Championships and State Trial which starts in Brisbane tomorrow.



The region's gymnasts will also get the chance to meet a Commonwealth Games medallist, with Gold Coast competitor Georgia Godwin signing autographs at the event.



The four-day event will see more than 480 of the state's best athletes compete for the title of Queensland champion.



Gymnastics Queensland chief executive officer Kym Dowdell said competitors had their sights set firmly on securing a position in the state team, enabling them to represent Queensland at the Australian Gymnastics Championships being held later this year.



"To be one of the lucky few gymnasts selected to compete at nationals is a true honour and I have no doubt our athletes will be giving it their all at this meet.



"This is one of the most important competitions on the state gymnastics calendar, so there is bound to be plenty of friendly competition at the event."



Ms Dowdell said close to 50 gymnastics clubs - including Bundaberg PCYC Gymnastics, Gymfinity, Gympie Gymnastics Club and Urangan's Wide Bay Gymnastics Club - would participate, with athletes from men's artistic gymnastics, women's artistic gymnastics and acrobatic gymnastics disciplines showcasing their sporting prowess.



"Artistic gymnastics sees athletes perform short routines on both on the floor as well as on apparatus such as rings, bars and beams, whereas acrobatic gymnastics involves a group of gymnasts working together to perform acrobatic moves to music," she said.



"With such high-energy performances on display, this event presents a great opportunity for anyone interested in the sport to come along and see some of Queensland's best athletes in action.



"Each of the participating gymnasts qualified to compete in the state championships after performing strongly at regional events held throughout March and April, so I'm confident we'll be treated to some inspired routines.



"I wish all competitors the best of luck and look forward to seeing which gymnasts will be successful in securing a place on the podium."



The Gymnastics Queensland Senior State Championships and State Team Trial will take place at the Sleeman Sports Complex in Chandler, Brisbane.



Entry is open to members of the public and tickets are available at the door.



For further details on this event, please visit gymqld.org.au.

