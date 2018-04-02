Fraser Coast home to the generous youngsters

River Heads mini tornado - SES Hervey Bay group member Tyson Hung started as a cadet and enjoys volunteering and helping his community. The 20 year old expressed the need for more youth to join the service.

River Heads mini tornado - SES Hervey Bay group member Tyson Hung started as a cadet and enjoys volunteering and helping his community. The 20 year old expressed the need for more youth to join the service. Valerie Horton

THE Fraser Coast's future is in good hands - our region's millennials and Gen Y's are found to be some of the most helpful in Australia.

New research revealed by NRMA Insurance showed the younger generations were among the most community-minded in the country.

The Fraser Coast is no stranger to helpful youths with a number of young people volunteering for organisations including SES, VMR, Maryborough Speedway, Surf Life Saving, Riding for the Disabled Hervey Bay and more.

In the HELP Study, which surveyed more than 2000 people, 74 per cent of respondents gave up their time to help the community and 41 per cent formally volunteered in their community.

As for the Wide Bay Burnett region, 72 percent of young people were likely to give up their time to help others.

The region falls closely behind other areas including Central Queensland, Western Queensland, the Gold Coast and Brisbane but sits ahead of North Queensland.

<<READ MORE LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Within the findings show young people between the age of 18 and 34 were more likely to sacrifice their time to help others (80 per cent) or volunteer with a community organisation (43 per cent). With this, research found 54 per cent of young people were more likely to give back because it made them "feel good" in comparison to the 41 per cent average and 36 per cent said they did so because they wanted to make a difference compared to the 34 per cent average.

It was discovered the top five reasons people decide to volunteer or give up their time to help others were because it was important to give back to the community, it made them feel good, there was a genuine need for help in their community, they wanted to make a difference and because they enjoyed the social interaction of meeting new people.

NRMA Insurance Executive General Manager Ramana James said while many viewed Millennials as "fickle or entitled", the reality was quite different.

Do you know a young person doing amazing things in our community? Let us know at editorial@ frasercoastchronicle.com.au.