Fraser Coast hopefuls to race sedans

FAST: Ardie Jonic (blue car) is one of the local hopefuls for the upcoming Maryborough Speedway meet. Contributed

IT WILL all be happening at the Maryborough Speedway next weekend with more than 100 cars expected at its massive meet.

Speedway president Wayne Moller said there would be a lot happening at the track.

"Next meeting will be the V8 super sedans as our main feature, round one of the Ian Boettcher Race Parts Production Sedan Super Series, and round one of the Shannon's Junior Sedans Series - it is going to be a massive meet,” he said.

"In the junior sedans current state champion Ardie Jonic and former state champion Casey Collins of Bundaberg will be the two front runners.

"I think we could throw a blanket across the field with the production series.

"It will be interesting to see everyone in their new equipment because we have the Australian titles here next year they will all be out for test runs.

"Our two local hopefuls in the Super Sedans will be Craig Shaw and Sam Grundy from Hervey Bay.”

Other events on the card include Wingless, Nostaglia Sedans, Street Stocks and National 4s.

RACE TIME

The Ian Boettcher Race Parts Production Sedan Super Series will be held at the Maryborough Speedway on Saturday, October 28.

Cost is everyone $20, children under 12 years free with paying adult. Gates open at 1pm, racing runs at 4-10.30pm. Go to maryboroughspeedway.com. au.