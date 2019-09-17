'Recipe for disaster': Monster guns, drugs haul on Coast

A TORBANLEA man will front court, accused of possessing guns bought on the dark web.

Police allegedly seized more than 40 firearms, illicit drugs and a hand grenade during a raid on the property.

Officers found a range of different firearms, including pistols and revolvers, as well as a large quantity of firearm parts and ammunition.

During the search, knuckle-dusters, a hand grenade, nunchaku and knives were also allegedly seized.

These were allegedly in addition to marijuana, magic mushrooms and synthetic cannabinoid products.

More than 40 firearms, ammunition and firearm parts have been seized by Wide Bay Burnett Tactical Crime Squad, Maryborough CIB and Australian Border Force officers. Queensland Police

According to police the stash was uncovered after the Wide Bay Burnett Tactical Crime Squad executed a search warrant on a Kent St property at 12.15pm on September 13.

Officers from Maryborough CIB and Australian Border Force assisted.

A 39-year-old man was charged with 11 drug and firearm offences.

Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison said it was a pleasing result to get illegal firearms off the street.

"It is a recipe for disaster having drugs and firearms hand-in-hand," Det Snr Sgt Harbison said.

"This person is an enthusiast but a major concern for us is if these weapons were stolen or sold on the black market.

"There is nothing to suggest he was using the firearms illegally or was going to supply the firearms to any other person.

"If someone was to commit a break and enter and find themselves in possession of illegal handguns then we have some major issues for our community."

The man was a firearms license holder but Det Snr Sgt Harbison said it would be alleged a number of the items were purchased from overseas via the dark web.

"Unfortunately the internet has opened up this logistical nightmare for policing," he said.

The man will front Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 3.

Further investigations are continuing.