Fraser Coast ice addict using up to a gram a day

A FRASER COAST arborist's addiction to the drug ice left his life in chaos, a court heard.

Michael Bruce Ryan, 41, was charged with a string of drug offences between March 1 and July 8, including possession of a dangerous drug and drug driving.

Police executed a search warrant on March 21 at a Hervey Bay address and found Ryan with 5.6 grams of methamphetamine.

The court heard Ryan was "heavily dependent” on the drug and told police this $1800 stash of ice was for personal use.

Ryan was intercepted by police on April 3 at Dalby, where his saliva tested positive for methamphetamine.

Police prosecutor sergeant Sonia Edwards said Ryan's licence was immediately suspended because he already had an outstanding drug driving charge from March 1.

Sgt Edwards said Ryan was given strict bail conditions, including reporting to Hervey Bay Police Station every Monday and Friday.

When Ryan failed to report on April 5, police issued a warrant for his arrest.

The court heard Ryan failed to appear again on June 21 and July 8, and also tested positive to the drug which was against his bail conditions.

Defence lawyer Harry Morris said his client had weaned himself off the drug.

"My client instructs he was consuming 0.5 to one gram a day and that's why he was caught with 5.6 grams,” Mr Morris said.

"My client's life is back on track and he has regained employment.”

Ryan pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to nine charges, including possession of a dangerous drug and drug driving.

He was convicted and sentenced to 18 months' probation and was disqualified from driving for four months.