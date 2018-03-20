Menu
Lake McKenzie made the Bucket List.
Destinations

Fraser Coast icon makes Queensland Bucket List

20th Mar 2018 6:45 AM

EXPERIENCE Oz and New Zealand has named the top 100 experiences on the Queensland Bucket List and a Fraser Coast icon came in at number six.

The stunning Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island scored sixth place.

In number one spot was the Great Barrier Reef, followed by Whitehaven Beach and Hill Inlet.

Fun at the Gold Coast's theme parks came in at third place on the bucket list.

The Ultimate Queensland Bucket List includes 100 of the most essential experiences that sum up the diverse and incredible highlights of this sunny, family-friendly and aquatically-oriented state.

While much of it will be known to locals, the list has been created to inspire travellers from afar to visit QLD while also hopefully encouraging residents to get out and explore some more of the best of their own, unadulterated, backyard.

To check out the full Bucket List CLICK HERE.

Related Items

