More wet weather for the Fraser Coast this week

The Fraser Coast could be in for a very wet week.

AFTER an unusually. warm September, the Fraser Coast will feel some relief this week with rain and cool conditions on the horizon.

Significant cloud cover may not bring rain today but it will keep temperatures down with a high of 28 degrees predicted in Hervey Bay. But Maryborough will feel the heat at 30 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster, Richard Wardle, said an upper trough would bring showers throughout the week.

"There won't be much rain with those showers though with at least 3mm at the best each day," he said.

"The weekend has an increased chance of showers going from a 40% chance of rain throughout the week to a 60% chance on Saturday and Sunday.

"We might have up to 10mm each of those days."

Maximum temperature of 28 degrees expected for Wednesday and Thursday in Hervey Bay and 32 degrees on Tuesday in Maryborough.

