Fraser Coast intersection ‘a crash waiting to happen’

The aftermath of the crash. Photo: Stuart Fast

KAWUNGAN resident Lesley Kenny was worried the intersection of Areca and Royal Drives was a car crash waiting to happen.

Unfortunately, her prediction came true, with a shocking crash at the location on the afternoon of Thursday November 19.

Two cars collided, with the three people involved in the crash taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Ms Kenny said drivers often travel through the intersection at high speed and it was more dangerous in wet weather.

She is often worried an out-of-control car would plough through her front garden.

“Something has to be done,” she said.

Kyle Harvey witnessed the crash saying it was a “freak accident.”

Mr Harvey was pulling out of the driveway of a friend’s house when the crash occurred.

He witnessed one of the vehicles roll into its roof, trapping the two occupants who were later freed by fire crews.

“I haven’t seen anything like this,” Mr Harvey said at the time.

QFES Station Officer Andrew Madders was at the scene and said emergency services at the time did not know how the crash occurred and hydraulic rescue equipment was needed to rescue the trapped occupants.

Police at the scene said there were thankfully no significant injuries to anyone involved.