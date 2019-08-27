Fraser Coast intersection one of state's most dangerous

Two vehicle crash between a motorcycle and a utility at the intersection of Chapel Rd and Main St at Nikenbah in September 2017.

A FRASER Coast intersection is one of the worst in the state, new data reveals.

RACQ released a list of the top 10 most notorious spots for serious car accidents, including a crossroads at Nikenbah.

The Main St and Chapel Rd intersection came in at number nine on the list.

It was one of three country intersections listed.

The data covered the three-year period between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2018.

Under the data collection model, a serious crash is one where there were either fatalities or someone taken to hospital.

The data showed seven people were involved in six serious crashes at the region's intersection.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said work done in the past to improve visibility at the Nikenbah intersection was welcome but drivers should always be aware of changing conditions.

"The addition of the new Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct near the intersection means it is up to drivers to observe signage and traffic conditions," she said.

"It is great to see there has been work done to upgrade the intersection like adding 'stop ahead' road markings and additional give way warnings, especially with council continuing with their upgrade of Main St project.

"Another option is to apply for federal government black spot funding for the area."

Ms Ross said because the roads had 80km/h speed limits, any collision could have dire consequences.

Queensland's worst intersections

1. Kedron Park and Lutwyche roads, Kedron

2. Mt Lindesay Hwy and Greenbank Rd, North Maclean

3. Gold Coast Hwy and Clifford St, Surfers Paradise

4. Southport-Nerang Rd and Currumburra Rd, Southport

5. Old Gympie Rd and Pumicestone Rd, Caboolture

6. Shute Harbour Rd and Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd, Cannon Valley (Whitsunday)

7. Deeragun Rd and Geaney Ln, Townsville

8. City Rd and Logan St, Beenleigh

9. Main St and Chapel Rd, Nikenbah (Fraser Coast)

10. Beaudesert-Beenleigh Rd and Mundoolun Connection Rd, Tamborine