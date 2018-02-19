Fraser Coast is ready to host national triathlon title

RETURN: Queensland officials are working to bring the Australian Schools Triathlon Festival back to the state in the next two years.

That is the united call from Queensland School Sport, Fraser Coast Regional Council, and championship conveners after another successful state event.

Hervey Bay hosted the School Sport Australia Triathlon Championship in 2016, but it has since become a joint event with Triathlon Australia, and rebranded.

Both 2017 and 2018 events were held in Penrith, New South Wales, but the call to bring it back to Queensland is loud and clear.

"We want to get the nationals back in Queensland in 2019 or 2020,” co-convener Brian Harrington said. "It's one-third the numbers, and you won't have the aquathlon, so it's a lot easier to run than the state event. It showcases Hervey Bay.”

Queensland School Sport chair Kim Beckinsale said safety was a priority.

Queensland has expressed interest to host again,” Beckinsale said. "We need to have community support, we need a region and sports officer willing to host a national championship and work with Triathlon Australia, we'd need Triathlon Queensland on board to support the event running like we do here with the (technical officers).

"Hervey Bay and the Fraser Coast has put on a successful event, so any bid for this event from this area would be given a high rating.

Events councillor Darren Everard said the return of the national championship was one of his goals.

Local athlete Lochie Armstrong won the junior national title when Hervey Bay hosted the event in 2016.

