Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Fraser Coast is ready to host national triathlon title

RETURN: Queensland officials are working to bring the Australian Schools Triathlon Festival back to the state in the next two years.
RETURN: Queensland officials are working to bring the Australian Schools Triathlon Festival back to the state in the next two years. Alistair Brightman
Matthew McInerney
by

BRING the Australian Schools Triathlon Festival back to the Fraser Coast.

That is the united call from Queensland School Sport, Fraser Coast Regional Council, and championship conveners after another successful state event.

Hervey Bay hosted the School Sport Australia Triathlon Championship in 2016, but it has since become a joint event with Triathlon Australia, and rebranded.

Both 2017 and 2018 events were held in Penrith, New South Wales, but the call to bring it back to Queensland is loud and clear.

"We want to get the nationals back in Queensland in 2019 or 2020,” co-convener Brian Harrington said. "It's one-third the numbers, and you won't have the aquathlon, so it's a lot easier to run than the state event. It showcases Hervey Bay.”

Queensland School Sport chair Kim Beckinsale said safety was a priority.

Queensland has expressed interest to host again,” Beckinsale said. "We need to have community support, we need a region and sports officer willing to host a national championship and work with Triathlon Australia, we'd need Triathlon Queensland on board to support the event running like we do here with the (technical officers).

"Hervey Bay and the Fraser Coast has put on a successful event, so any bid for this event from this area would be given a high rating.

Events councillor Darren Everard said the return of the national championship was one of his goals.

Local athlete Lochie Armstrong won the junior national title when Hervey Bay hosted the event in 2016.

More triathlon coverage in our eight-page sports liftout, from page 13. Go to www. frasercoastchronicle.com.au for photos from the event.

Topics:  fcevents fcsport

Fraser Coast Chronicle
OPINION: Why Hervey Bay should host the national tri title

OPINION: Why Hervey Bay should host the national tri title

Should the Sunshine State be awarded a national triathlon title, Hervey Bay deserves to be in the box seat to win hosting rights.

Woman lived high life on $46k of sporting group money

CONVICTED: Kourtney Ellen Grace Turner was sentenced to two years and six months in jail after being convicted of fraud.

KOURTNEY Ellen Grace Turner pleaded guilty to fraud.

Council, developer agree to fix boardwalk

FIXING IT UP: Bay residents Max Dederer and Ray Maxwell at the closed Urangan Marina boardwalk.

The boardwalk has been closed for about five years.

Prendergast's ongoing journey to the top

AMBITIOUS: Goalkeeper Tristan Prendergast in action for Blacktown City FC during a New South Wales National Premier League game.

Tristan Prendergast is hungry to succeed.

Local Partners

Robinson wins V8 Dirt Modified Qld title

Three-time Australian champion Mark Robinson led an all-out assault by New South Wales drivers.

Eight could represent Wide Bay in Qld team

STATE REPS: Wide Bay's Toby Powers (pictured) is one of eight potential Queensland representatives. Powers is a reserve for Queensland intermediate male team, while fellow Hervey Bay athlete Harry King directly qualified. Jhairah Taylor is a reserve for the junior males.

Harry King is the only Hervey Bay athlete to directly qualify.

Safety is paramount: AFLW chief on Ikon Park lights

The Carlton v Brisbane AFLW match was played in pretty dark conditions.

AFLW coaches question whether Ikon Park was safe to play on