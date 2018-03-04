Fraser Coast is squeaky clean

The little family making a big difference - Will and Deb Little and son Lincoln.

FRASER Coast residents snapped on their gloves and picked up a bag in a bid to make the Fraser Coast free of rubbish.

Dozens of residents took to the ground for Clean Up Australia Day yesterday and with all hands on deck, it didn't take long for rubbish bags to fill up.

Council registered two areas on the Coast for the day.

One at the All Abilities Playground in Pialba, Hervey Bay, and the other adjacent to the skate park in Anzac Park, Alice St, Maryborough.

Teacher at Hervey Bay High School Stacey Josh said 25 students and eight staff took part in the clean up at the All Abilities Playground.

"We picked up 11 bags of rubbish, a few crab pots and some old real estate signs," Ms Josh said.

"It was good to see the students all get involved and to see so many other people join in with us.

"It feels good."