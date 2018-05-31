Fraser Coast: It's time to show your Maroon spirit

ORIGIN FEVER: Kawungan Bakery is getting into the Origin spirit with Maroon's gingerbread men. Staff member Pam Cairns and deputy mayor Darren Everard are pictured with a tray of gingerbread Maroons.

ORIGIN FEVER: Kawungan Bakery is getting into the Origin spirit with Maroon's gingerbread men. Staff member Pam Cairns and deputy mayor Darren Everard are pictured with a tray of gingerbread Maroons. Alistair Brightman

IT IS time to turn the Fraser Coast into the Maroon Coast.

Less than five weeks remain until the mighty Queensland Maroons swing by Hervey Bay for the 2018 Maroons Fraser Coast Fan Day.

The entire Maroons squad, led by newly-minted captain Greg Inglis, retiring superstar Billy Slater and Wide Bay products Coen Hess and Felise Kaufusi will, if selected, spend a day in town to give local fans the chance to meet their State of Origin favourites.

Now, Fraser Coast Regional Council wants the entire region to pain the town Maroon.

Deputy Mayor Darren Everard launched the project at Kawungan Quality Meats and Kawungan Bakery yesterday.

Kawungan Quality Meats' Levon McGrath and manager Dale Newberry are in the Origin spirit with Maroon's sausages. Alistair Brightman

The two Doolong Rd businesses have already started their preparations, with gingerbread Origin stars, edible Steedens and maroon snags all ready to help the region show its Queensland spirit.

The fun shouldn't be confined to Kawungan or the 10,000 fans predicted to flood Seafront Oval when the Maroons arrive on July 3.

Cr Everard has encouraged everyone, whether they live in Bauple, Boonooroo or Burrum Heads, to get into the spirit and turn their shopfronts, homes, displays or products, maroon or blue to back their state.

"I've had phone calls from people as far away as Mackay and Emerald who are coming down to Hervey Bay for this experience to see the Maroons when they're in town," he said.

"We want the QRL to consider bringing the guys back in the future. If we put a good show on, we could be a regular stop for it.

"Think laterally. We've already got bakeries making maroon cakes and butchers producing maroon sausages.

"The options are endless."

Businesses, schools, sporting clubs or groups can register their participation on the Fraser Coast council website.

"This time it's down here, who knows - next time we could have the team visiting Maryborough for the day," he said. "We're encouraging every business on the Fraser Coast to get involved and show the QRL the Fraser Coast is behind the team."