JOBLESS RATE DOWN: Liz O'Hara is one of about 50 people employed at the Beach House Hotel.
News

JOBS WIN: Fraser Coast unemployment rate hits seven-year low

Jodie Callcott
by
20th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
HIRING locals to fill job vacancies is a no-brainer for the Beach House Hotel.

The Hervey Bay pub employs about 50 staff members plus cleaning and security contractors and venue manager Paul Robins said the business made a point of supporting the community.

"Of course we'd like to support locals," Mr Robins said.

"Even when we were building the place we used local contractors."

The venue is looking for a duty manager to join the team and Mr Robins said while it was a harder position to fill, he was committed to finding local candidates.

Mr Robins' efforts, as well as those of the many other Fraser Coast businesses employing locals, are paying off.

New figures released this month show the Fraser Coast's unemployment rate is at its lowest in seven years.

Figures published by the Australian Government's Department of Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business show the rate dropped to 8.7 per cent for the March 2019 quarter - down from 9.3 per cent in December 2018.

It is the lowest the region's jobless rate has been since September 2012, when it hit 8 per cent.

Since then, it peaked at 12.5 per cent in June 2015.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said while the unemployment rate was still too high, it was good to see it moving in the right direction.

"The Fraser Coast Regional Council is determined to work with other levels of government, businesses and the community to ensure our region has a strong, resilient and diversified economy that supports growth and long-term jobs," he said.

"We have a record $119 million of capital works in the upcoming Budget and we're doing all we can to attract major industries to our region to secure more sustainable jobs like those that will be provided by the Rheinmetall/NIOA munitions factory in Maryborough once it's operational."

fccommunity fcnews fraser coast support local unemployment rate
Fraser Coast Chronicle

