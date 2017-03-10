Junior BMX rider Browning's bike stolen in Maryborough

ANOTHER young Fraser Coast sportsman has been the victim of a senseless theft.

Harrison Browning is one of Maryborough's crop of rising BMX stars.

He parked his road bike outside of a hairdresser on Alice Street on Friday afternoon. Within five minutes, it was gone.

While it is not the bike he uses for competition, Browning uses his road bike regularly to ensure optimal fitness for upcoming events.

Maryborough BMX Club rider Harrison Browning.Photo Contributed Contributed / Angela Browning

Browning competed in the BMX Australia Champbikx UCI National Series and is a regular starter at local, regional and state events.

The matter was reported to police, who will continue their investigations.

It comes a day after teenage sensation Ethan Dower was reunited with his scooter, which was allegedly stolen on Wednesday afternoon.

An 18-year-old was charged with stealing and will face court.