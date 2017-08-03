Fraser Coast kids prepare for beary big day out

Hervey Bay's Kyla Cardiff showed off her favourite teddy at last year's picnic.

Where's the way to the Dunga Derby track?

ABOUT 3500 children, their family and hundreds of much-loved teddies are expected to fill City Park this Sunday for the highly anticipated Teddy Bear's Picnic.

Hosted by Condy Park Kindergarten, director Kathy Forgan-Flynn said the big day out celebrates everything that's great on the Fraser Coast and also provides families with an opportunity to experience an inexpensive and fun day out.

It is also the not-for-profit centre's only annual fundraiser which has been held in the region for over 25 years.

"It is just a fantastic community event to showcase all the wonderful talents of our local community and it is targeted specifically at our kids," Ms Forgan-Flynn said.

"It's a low-cost day out and a great way to support your local community kindergarten who, in two years, turns 60."

The kindergarten funds most of the picnic designed for three to five-year-olds, but Ms Morgan-Flynn said without the support of the businesses that supplied 20 raffle prizes, the event would not go ahead.

The picnic has also received tremendous support from Maryborough Apex, as well as the Hervey Bay RSL who gave a grant of $2000 to help cover the costs of the children's rides.

"It's only through the support of community groups and businesses that we can provide the free entertainment and raffle prizes.

"The picnic just keeps getting bigger every year."

Ms Forgan-Flynn said a new addition to this year's event was the Collect-A-Bear Competition, where parents can take their children to six local supporting businesses to collect a piece of a paper bear, which can then be stuck to a downloaded template from the kindy's website or completed on the day at the popular Teddy Bear's Hospital.

Children that enter will receive a goodies bag and go into the competition to win a prize.

"It just gives a little bit back to our local businesses who support the event and gets people shopping locally too."

There will be rides, free entertainment, performances by many local schools, clubs and dance groups, and story telling sessions with local authors Kris Sheather and Ron Koot.

Budding little scientists can join in free activities at the National Geographic stall and also help celebrate Harvey the Whale's eighth birthday.

"We are looking forward to a really great day."

Participating businesses for the Collect-A-Bear competition include Jump Park, Ice Cream Delight, Rock Off, Australian Geographic, Hervey Bay Library and the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre. Visit www.condypark kindy.com to download the template.

City Park is located next to the Discovery Sphere, Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.